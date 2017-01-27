Leitrim deaths - January 27, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Gillian Daphne Smith (née Rose), Hilltop, Anskert, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Gillian Daphne Smith (née Rose) on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Funeral arrangements later.



Martina O'Brien (née O'Connor), Kerlagh, Kilglass, Co Roscommon / Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim

Martina O'Brien (nee O'Connor), Kerlagh, Kilglass, Co. Roscommon, formerly of Corglass, Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Donal, mother Julie-Ann, sisters and brothers John (Drumshambo), Joseph (Ballinaglera), Mary Goodman (Newry, Co. Down), Noel (Mornington, Co. Meath), Carmel Cuffe (Ballintubber), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Rest in peace. Funeral Mass today, Friday, January 27, at 12 noon in St Anne's Church, Slatta, burial afterwards in Kilglass new cemetery.





Bernard Reilly, Keelagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Reilly, Bernard, Keelagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Died January 25th, peacefully, in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Margaret (Peggy), dear father of Gerard, Patricia, Helen, Marie and Pauric. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary Waikenshaw (Kent), Phyllis (Dublin) and Patricia Nolan (Newcastle West), daughters-in-law Nóirín, Martina, sons-in-law, Aidan, Gerry and Seán, cherished grandchildren Clíodhna, Diarmaid, Ciara, Aoibhín and Eimear, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, Friday, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Saturday at 11am, with burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Patients Comfort Fund, Arus Carolan.

Phillip O'Reilly, Gortaquil, Belturbet, Co Cavan

January 25th 2017 peacefully at St. Christopher's, Cavan. Predeceased by his brothers Willie, Patrick & sister Ann. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Rosaleen Flood (Greagrahan) Betty Hegarty (Kells), Kathleen Mc Groarty & Marie Devlin (New York), brothers-in-law,sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace Reposing at the residence of his sister Rosaleen Flood, Greagrahan from 12pm until 5pm today, Thursday. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Staghall on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Kilnavart. Family flowers only. Donations-in-lieu to St. Christopher's, Cavan.

May Sirle, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

May Sirle (nee Reynolds), Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on Monday, January 23, 2017 (peacefully) in the tender loving care of the Nurses and Staff at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son Tommy and Kathy, grandsons Stephen and David, sisters Mona Foley (Kilmore) and Margaret (England), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Removal on Tuesday evening January 31st to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery.

Margaret Errity, Lucan, Co. Dublin / Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Margaret Errity (nee Bradshaw), Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Monday, January 23rd, 2017, (suddenly) at home. Much loved wife of Gabriel, wonderful mother of David and Gillian and sister of John, Edmund and the late Albert and Aubrey. Greatly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many close friends. Removal to St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Leixlip this morning, Friday arriving for Service at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.