Success for Carrick Supermacs at National Awards

Supermac’s Carrick-on-Shannon has won a coveted Supermac’s All Star Award for Best Franchised Outlet of the Year (Operations).

The award was collected at a ceremony in the Loughrea Hotel and Spa, Galway last Tuesday night by franchisee, Enda MacGovern.



Speaking at the event Supermac’s MD, Pat McDonagh, paid tribute to the Supermacs’s team. “Being a Supermac’s All Star winner means that the team has put in a lot of hard work throughout the year to achieve it. I would like to congratulate all the winners and their teams on winning their awards and I know that they will continue to provide the quality of service that our customers deserve,” he said.



