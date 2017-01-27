STOP Suicide's goal is zero suicides in the North West during Spring 2017.

STOP Suicide was founded in 2004 by families who were bereaved by suicide. The organisation's purpose is to provide a safe, confidential place where those who request assistance can talk about the loss, stress, confusion, conflicts and other pain in their lives.

STOP Suicide have a freefone number 1850 211877 is manned from 8am to 9pm and they aim to put callers in touch with a counsellor within 24 hours. In the meantime they will support callers on the phone if necessary. There is no cost for this service which is funded solely by voluntary donations and community fundraising events.

STOP Suicide value and care for each person who seeks their services. Through their experience of working with self-harm and suicide they acknowledge the very difficult life events that can lead people to hurt themselves, or end their lives.

Their style of counselling is to listen, support and perhaps help with insight to either change what is possible to change, or to live more contentedly and creatively with that which is not.

STOP Suicide are a community, voluntary body that works to prevent suicide by informing, educating and promoting positive suicide prevention policies throughout the west and north-west of Ireland.

Their central office is located at the Beepark Resource Centre in Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and they also have a list of fully accredited counsellors located in Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Roscommon and Mayo whom they can call on to provide counselling on a no fee basis.

STOP Suicide liaise with other organisations that provide a similar service including SOSAD (Save Our Sons And Daughters) in Cavan. Suicide is very often a cry for help, not a wish to die and it can be prevented. STOP Suicide assists people to choose life instead of ending it.