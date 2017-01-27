What has the weather in store for Co Leitrim this weekend
Yes there will be more rain.....
Saturday
Saturday will see showers continuing. A high of 7C is expected but with breezy conditions ti will seem much colder. Overnight temperatures will drop to 1C and will remain showery.
Sunday
Temperatures will be milder on Sunday with a top of 10C expected. The weather will clear as the day goes on and overnight mild conditions will see temperatures only dropping to around 8C.
