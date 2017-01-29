Who will be eliminated on this week's Dancing with the Stars?

It’s week four of Dancing with the Stars, and one more celebrity will be waltzing their way out of the competition for good.

Hughie Maughan was the first celebrity to be eliminated on last Sunday’s show, who will survive the judges’ barbs and the public vote this week?

Our remaining 10 celebrities have been putting in hours of fancy footwork every week, combined with costume fittings it has been non stop. They will be dancing this week to songs from favourite movies.

Leitrim's own Katherine Lynch is still in the competition and. She and dancing partner Kai Widdrington will be doing the Samba to ‘Voulez Vous’ by Abba from Mamma Mia.