Minister Humphreys announces establishment of Curlew Taskforce

The Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced the establishment of a Taskforce to reverse the decline of the Curlew as a breeding species in Ireland.

While Ireland is home to thousands of Curlew each winter, particularly along our coasts where migrant birds come to escape colder weather in Scotland or Scandinavia, our national breeding population has declined to below 150 pairs – a decline of 97% since the 1980s.

“The decline of the Curlew is of serious concern. My Department and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine have already worked closely together in prioritising Curlew locations for entry to GLAS and in developing a measure that works for both the farmers and the birds," said Minister Humphreys.

“I am hopeful that by working together and in particular by supporting positive initiatives for the bird, we can save the Curlew.”