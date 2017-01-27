Keshcarrigan road to be reopened shortly

The road from Pruglish junction to Keshcarrigan village is due to reopen shortly after a serious accident earlier today (January 27th).

Gardai report there was a serious single vehicle accident in the area this morning. There were four occupants in the vehicle and one person is being treated in Sligo Hospital for serious injuries.

Gardai, Ambulance and Leitrim Fire Service attended the scene. The road was closed for investigations, but Gardai have told the Leitrim Observer it will be reopened shortly for the evening traffic.