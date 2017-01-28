Is anyone spying on you through your webcam?

Today, 28 January 2017, is Data Protection Day. To mark the occasion, Europol’s Data Protection Office (DPO) would like to raise awareness on webcam hacking, which can seriously threaten users of phones and laptops.

Web cameras on laptops have become very popular nowadays: they are involved in everyday activities such as chatting with friends or for business-related activities. However, like with most technological developments, inherent advantages can be twisted and become a threat for users.

In the case of a web camera, the greatest possible risk is that a hacker gains access to it - even without being noticed - and records the user in order to blackmail them or to collect valuable information from the user’s surroundings.

To prevent this happening to you, Europol’s Data Protection Office (DPO), in cooperation with the European Cybercrime Centre (EC3), is raising awareness on spyware attacks, how to recognise the signs and how to protect yourself.