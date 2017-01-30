Kinlough company finalist for new Irish Wedding Award

Kinlough based business Park Lane Cakes are delighted to have received the news that they are finalists in the Irish Wedding Awards 2017.



The awards, which take place for the first time in The Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel on the 12th February, will commend the talented individuals and businesses dedicated to constantly delivering, organising and ensuring amazing wedding days for their clients.



Based on a public vote, Park Lane Cakes has been shortlisted in the Cake Designer of the Year Category and they are hoping to be crowned the winners at the glitzy ceremony.



Catherine Lipsett, owner of Park Lane Cakes said “we are delighted to have been nominated as a finalist for such a prestigious award and we would like to thank everyone who voted for us”.



Park Lane Cakes has been designing bespoke cakes, cupcakes and dessert tables for weddings in Leitrim, Donegal and Sligo for over five years and the wedding bakery is best known for delivering cakes that taste just as good as they look.



The Irish Wedding Awards are a celebration of local talent and thousands of nominations flooded in from across Ireland with the public voting for their favourites to be crowned the best, in the wedding industry.



www.parklanecakes.ie

http://www.weloveweddings.info