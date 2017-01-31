North West Simon Community Tea Day

Friday, March 3 has been designated regional Tea Day for North West Simon Community.This is the chance to , make a difference by hosting your very own Tea Day and support the hidden homelessness in your local community and help raise much needed funds to sustain the work and services of the North West Simon Community in Sligo, Leitrim & Donegal.

Anyone can host a Tea Day with family, friends, work colleagues or neighbours. Your club, school, hospital or restaurant/café can get involved – the possibilities are endless!!

You can make a difference by following these 5 simple steps:-

1. Register your Tea Day asap by e mailing mary@northwestsimon.ie or phone 087 7708865.

2. If Friday, March 3 doesn’t suit – choose your own date around that time

3. Ask friends to donate tea/buns/biscuits etc….

4. Promote it –– you need to share on facebook and spread the word, send out texts/emails- NW Simon will provide posters and balloons

5. Lodge the money – You can lodge the money direct or the organisers can call to the office so they can thank you personally and get a snap with a presentation cheque for all your efforts.

Your time, effort and contributions will enable North West Simon Community to continue to provide vital services to those “hidden homeless” in our locality.

All money raised locally stays locally. Last year Simon worked with 180 householdst in Sligo, Leitrim & Donegal.