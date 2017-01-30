IFA to protest late payments outside Department of Agriculture in Dublin

IFA President, Joe Healy, will lead a major IFA protest outside the Department of Agriculture, Kildare St, Dublin tomorrow January 31.

The protest has been organised on behalf of farmers who have yet to be paid GLAS Agri-Environment Scheme payments.

These payments have been due since October 2016 and IFA say delays are causing serious hardship for farmers.

The protest will get underway at 12 noon.