Foggy conditions in parts of Leitrim this morning

Motorists are advised to travel with caution this morning as patches of fog are affecting visibility in some areas.

Slow down and use fog lights when needed.

Met Éireann's latest forecast says that fog patches will clear and there will be periods of sunny spells and passing light showers. Temperatures are set to rise to 9 or 10C. Tonight will see showers clearing and it will remain dry with patches of mist and fog. Lows of 3 to 5C are expected.