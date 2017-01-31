Carrick Community School open night

Carrick-on-Shannon Community School are hosting their open and enrollment night for September tonight, Tuesday.

It will take place from 7-9.30pm.

The school are inviting 6th class students and their parents/guardians to visit the school and experience the learning environment which is available.

Carrick-on-Shannon are also hosting a number of Evening Classes for Spring.

All classes will run for eight weeks. For more information contact 081 96 20880.