It is not okay to shoot down drones

In one of the most unusual queries to be raised at a Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting, Cllr Justin Warnock sought clarity on the legal implications of farmers shooting down drones flying over their properties.



Cllr Warnock said he had read media reports of drones being used by criminals to see what machinery was in place on farms.

“My question is have farmers got the right to shoot down these drones?” he asked.



Responding to the query, Sligo/Leitrim Division Chief Superintendent, Michael Clancy, cautioned anyone against firing on drones.

The Chief Superintendent said gun licences were granted under strict conditions which did not include shooting down aircraft. He pointed out that drones were technically considered aircraft.

“I would caution anyone against shooting at drones,” the Chief Superintendent stressed.