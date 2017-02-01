Minister to host Brexit discussion in Cavan
The Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys TD, will this Monday, February 6th, host a Brexit Sectoral Dialogue in the Hotel Kilmore in Cavan.
It is the latest in the series of Sectoral Dialogues being held by Government Departments.
The Cavan event will be moderated by broadcaster George Lee.
The following themes will be covered:
Culture & Irish Language
Heritage & Outdoor Recreation
Regional SMEs
Impact on Border Communities
Impact on other rural communities
