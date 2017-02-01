Dromod company launches new website

ICS Furniture, based in Dromod, Ireland’s leading manufacturer of church furniture, is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new website.

As part of the company’s re-branding process they have upgraded from their previous website, which was developed over 10 years ago, when the Internet wasn’t what it is today, to a contemporary and visually rich website in keeping with the ever changing online world.

Founded 44 years ago, ICS Furniture is now recognised as the leading church furnisher in Ireland and has since expanded to overseas markets in the UK, USA and Australia.

They are currently expanding their reach and hoping to further develop their relationship with the churches in the UK.

Their in-depth of knowledge, personal approach and customer support has resulted in the completion of over 2,800 projects which include some of the most iconic and prestigious churches and cathedrals such as St Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin, St Patrick’s Cathedral, New York, Leeds Cathedral, St Andrew’s Cathedral, Glasgow and many, many more.