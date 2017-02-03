So what has the weather in store for the Leitrim area this weekend?

Today

Today will remain cloudy with some sunny spells and temperatures reaching a high of 8C, but breezy conditions will make it seem much colder. There will be rain overnight and temperatures will fall to 0C.

Saturday

Saturday will be dry but cloudy and highs of just 7C. Overnight temperatures will dip to 1C but it will feel much colder due to breezes gusting at up to 24km/hour.

Sunday

Rounding off the weekend, Sunday will be mostly cloudly with some intervals of sunshine and a high of just 7C. Cloudy weather will continue overnight with temperatures dropping back to 2C.