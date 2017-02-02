Oil Spill
Motorists warned of oil spills in Drumshanbo, Mohill and Ballinamore
Leitrim County Council have issued a warning to motorists to exercise caution in Drumshanbo, Mohill and Ballinamore as a result of oil spills.
WARNING - We have been made aware of oil spillages Mohill, Drumshanbo and more recently in Ballinamore. Please drive carefully @RSAIreland pic.twitter.com/1TnVpvRs47— Leitrim Co Council (@leitrimcoco) February 2, 2017
LEITRIM: The council is dealing with a fuel spill on Main St in Drumshanbo. https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 2, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on