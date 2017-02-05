Dumping of rubbish becoming epidemic in Leitrim

On a regular basis the Leitrim Observer features photos and comments from our readers about the dumping of rubbish around the county.

Today we received more photos from reader David Price who photographed these bags of rubbish at the industrial estate at the North West Business & Technology Park in Carrick-on-Shannon.

It appears that there have been no lessons learned by the people who are dumping this rubbish as last year we featured similar pictures at this very same spot.

A call was made to 'Stop treating our county as a Rubbish Bin' but for some it fell on deaf ears.

Dumping such as this is a severe blight on or county but is becoming all too common.

It is time to stop.