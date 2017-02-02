ASTI members reject ‘Outcome of Talks’ proposals

ASTI members have voted to reject the ‘Outcome of Talks’ proposals. In a ballot of the union’s 18,300 members, members voted by 52.5% to 47.5% to reject the proposals from the Department of Education and Skills.

Commenting on the result of the ballot ASTI President Ed Byrne said: “Despite the implementation of punitive measures for ASTI members and threats of further measures, ASTI members are standing up for their most vulnerable colleagues and for their students.”

Mr Byrne said teachers who are members of the ASTI have made a difficult but courageous decision in the face of significant threats including redundancies and other unknown penalties.

“This ballot has taken place in the context of strong mandates for the continuation of our industrial action campaigns up to strike action. In the space of 15 months we have balloted our members on five separate occasions. Our members are standing firm and telling us to continue to hold the line on Junior Cycle reform and to vigorously pursue equal pay for equal work for our young teachers,” said the ASTI President.