New policing model to be rolled out

A new policing sector model will be rolled out county wide by the end of February.

The new model will see specific gardai assigned to areas .

The move is seen as particularly beneficial in communities where garda stations have been closed.

Community Text Alert

In a separate move, Superintendent Kevin English indicated that there will be moves towards greater co-operation between the county's 17 Community Text Alert Schemes this year.

He paid tribute to the important work undertaken by the schemes but said that recent discussions between gardai and schemes had highlighted the need for more sharing of information between wider schemes.

"It makes no senses for say, Carrigallen's Text Alert to send out a text and for those on the Mohill Text Alert not to get the information in that text," he told the JPC.