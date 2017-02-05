Leitrim's Katherine set for week 5

Katherine Lynch is all set for Week 5 of Dancing with the Stars.

Mohill's Katherine Lynch and her partner Kai Widdrington will be doing the Foxtrot to ‘Summertime’ by Ella Fitzgerald.

Last week the duo put in a blockbuster performance with a Samba to Abba ‘Voulez Vous’ from the move Mamma Mia.

The judges commented: "A one legged kangaroo would have more bounce... You have to work on developing the correct foot actions, " said Brian.

Loraine stated " It was carnival and fun although there wasn’t enough bounce in it."

Meanwhile Julian told her "You’re a born entertainer, I was missing that samba bounce but you did perform it from the heart."

They were awarded a total of 16.

For all the behind the scenes action, tune in to RTÉ One every Friday night at 8.30pm for preview show Can’t Stop Dancing with host Bláthnaid Treacy. Every week on Can’t Stop Dancing Bláthnaid gets the low down on all things glitter from the judges, the professional dancers and the stars. It’s a one-stop shop for getting all your Dancing with the Stars gossip!

Dancing with the Stars is produced by ShinAwiL for RTÉ.