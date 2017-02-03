Two new detectives assigned to Leitrim garda force

Leitrim Garda District Superintendent, Kevin English, has welcomed confirmation that two additional detectives have been assigned to the county.

The news comes just days after Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway, Eugene Murphy TD noted a major drop in the number of detectives serving in the Sligo/Leitrim division.

He said that figures showed the number of detectives in the division fell from 28 in 2011 to 20 in October 2016.

“The decreases throughout divisions appear to have accelerated in 2016, with 70 detective positions being lost (nationally) since last May,” said the Deputy.

Speaking at the January Leitrim Joint Policing Committee meeting, Sligo/Leitrim Division Chief Superintendent, Michael Clancy, acknowledged there had been a number of retirements in recent years. This situation had been compounded by the recruitment embargo which meant that those positions had been left unfilled.

However he noted that there had been a number of new detectives assigned to the Sligo/Leitrim division, a move he said was most welcome from a policing and community perspective.

Leitrim District Superintendent, Kevin English also welcomed the addition of new detectives to the district following the lifting of the recruitment embargo.