Leitrim man promotes his business on The Late Late

Did you watch The Late Late Show last night? Leitirm man Oliver Sharkey was on the popular show to promote his local business Magiflow.

The company based in Jamestown says it eliminates common problems arising from gutters on buildings.

Common gutters need to be cleaned regularly to avoid debris such as leaves and moss build up. Heavy snowfall can also cause problems as the snow builds up causing ice dams and even just the weight of the snow can cause some gutters to collapse.

The patented gutter system also claims to provide cleaner rain water.

You can watch the segment back on the RTE Player.