Wet and dreary start to the week

Today, Monday 5th will be a wet and windy day with widespread persistent and heavy rain and strong and gusty south to southeast winds, reaching gale-force in some coastal areas.

More showery conditions will develop in the west later in the afternoon. Highest temps 7 to 11 degrees.

Rain is expected to clear northeastwards with showers following into western areas. Strong south to southeast winds will veer southwesterly and will gradually fall off light overnight. It will become cold with frost in places and some fog patches.

Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees.