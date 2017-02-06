Deaths in Leitrim - February 6, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Martin McKeon, Drogheda, Louth / Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

Mc Keon, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. 2nd February 2017. Peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Martin, pre deceased by his brother Cathal. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Peter, daughters Jane, Suzanne and Sarah, daughter in law Margaret, sons in law Mark, Kieran and Pat, grandchildren Hazel, Lucy, Sally, Mark, Amy, Hannah, Sophie, Paul and Harry, brother Padraig, sisters Maureen, Dympna, Anna and Sheila, brother in law Michael, sister in law Flo, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Monday morning 6th at 10.30 am, arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Termonfeckin, for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Clonmore Cemetery.

Kathleen Heron, 3 St Patrick’s Terrace, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

Remains arriving at St Patrick’s Church, Belleek, for 11am funeral Mass on Monday 6th, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund, Ward 8, South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen or to Marie Curie Nursing c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison or any family member. Please use car park at St Patrick’s Church when attending wake.

Margaret Cronin (née Rowley), Birmingham and formerly Mockmoyne, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Margaret Cronin (nee Rowely) Birmingham and formerly Mockmoyne, Boyle. Sadly missed by her husband Sam, relatives and friends in England and Boyle. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Wednesday 8th from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian burial Thursday 9th in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.





