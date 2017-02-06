Medical Fund set up to help Rebecca Hollidge

Rebecca Hollidge is a sixteen year old girl from Annaduff, in Co. Leitrim who has suffered very severe ill-health following the 'HPV anti-cervical vaccine Gardasil' .

She now needs to travel abroad to get treatment which, hopefully, will improve her condition.

In the last three years her health has deteriorated to the extent that she has to spend up to 22 hours a day in bed with chronic pain, she suffers temporary limb paralysis, heart palpitations, confusion, nausea and memory loss (to name a few) and has been unable to go to school since she was found collapsed in a bathroom.

She also suffers from brain fog which has meant she has lost contact with most of her friends.

Rebecca cannot receive treatment in Ireland and she is not covered by any state schemes.

A Medical Fund has now been set up to raise much needed funds to help get treatments for Rebecca. Church gate collections were held in Aughnasheelin and Ballinamore on the week-end of 4th and 5th.

Further Church gate collections will be held this coming week-end ,11th. and 12th. The collections will be held as follow - Fearglass, Fenagh, Drumcong, Gortletteragh, Rantogue, Annaduff, Drumsna, Bornacoola, Cloonturk, Aughawillian, Coraleehan, Cloone, Aughavas ,Mohill, Eslin.

Collections will be held on the 18th & 19th March in Gowel, Leitrim Village, Jamestown .

Monster Auction - A monster auction will be held in March to help with this fundraising drive. We would ask for your support by donating gifts, vouchers, services in fact everything, no matter how small, will be greatly recieved and appreciated. Dates and times will be publishes in the coming weeks.

Donations, gifts and pledges can be made to Collette on 085 1715646 or 086 1723178.

A bank account has also been established for donations, details are

Rebecca Hollidge Medical Fund

Sort code = 98-60-30

A/C = 12736637

IBAN = IE44 ULSB 9860 3012736637

BIC = ULSBIE2D