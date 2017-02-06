Win tickets to Carrick Cineplex

The Leitrim Observer and Carrick Cineplex have teamed up to offer a lucky reader the chance to win a pair of ticket’s to a movie of their choice plus a round of Prosecco Cocktails (or Mocktails!) to enjoy in the sultry surroundings of Café Paradiso before show time!

The winner will have plenty of new releases to choose from including the hotly anticipated “Fifty Shades Darker”; the much talked about Drama/Romance ”Loving” starring Irish Oscar nominee Ruth Negga; or for those of you who prefer something a bit scarier there’s the new supernatural horror “Rings” or “Split”, the enthralling thriller featuring James McAvoy.

For those that are young at heart don’t miss “Sing” the hit animated musical blockbuster or “The Lego Batman Movie”, a hilarious animated comedy for all the family!

The winner can redeem their prize anytime during Valentine’s week (Friday 10th -Thursday 16th February). Best of luck!

Simply answer the following question:

Name the actor who plays Christian Grey in 50 Shades Darker?

You can email your answer with your name, address and phone number to leitrimobservercomps@gmail.com. Please put Carrick Cineplex Competition as the subject.

Alternatively you can post your answer to Carrick Cineplex Competition, Leitrim Observer, Hartley Business Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

The winner will be notified by phone. Closing date Friday, February 10.