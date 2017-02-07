Irish Water, in partnership with Leitrim County Council, will host the rescheduled sod-turning by Minister for Housing and Urban Renewal, Damien English TD, to officially mark the start of construction on the North Leitrim Regional Water Supply Scheme.

The event takes place this Friday, February 10.

The work being undertaken involves an €8.4 million investment by Irish Water and will benefit 9,000 people including residents and members of the business community.