A Status Yellow Wind Warning is now in effect for Counties Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Donegal and Sligo.

Met Éireann is warning of strong to gale force and blustery southeast winds reaching mean speeds of 55 to 65 km/hr., with gusts of 90 to 100 km/hr in some instances.

These winds will ease gradually from the south but the Status Yellow Warning remains in effect until 7pm tonight.