Leitrim Development Company allocated €513,000 for two projects this year

Leitrim Development Company has been awarded funding totaling €513,000 this year as part of the CEDRA Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

The first project contract was awarded to the Leitrim Development Company to design, develop and implement a Social Farming Network across Ireland with funding of €400,000. Funding of €113,000 was also awarded to Leitrim Development Company, in collaboration with University College Dublin (UCD), to establish a social farming best practice project for both local and national audiences.

The funding is part of a total pot of €800,000 announced by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD this year under the CEDRA Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

“I am very pleased to support a number of initiatives which will promote and develop the practice of social farming across rural Ireland” Minister Creed said. "Social farming allows people, who are availing of a range of health service supports, the opportunity to participate in farming activities in their local area. I know that working on farming and horticulture projects has helped many participants to improve their wellbeing and grow their confidence. For participating farm families, social farming has proved a very worthwhile and satisfying activity which contributes to the local community.

“Social farming initiatives are a reflection of the Irish proverb ‘ní neart go cur le chéile’ (there is no strength without unity), and I hope that my Department’s funding of social farming projects, and the establishment of a Social Farming Network, will be of real benefit to local rural communities.”