Watch out for roadworks

There are a number of roadworks in place around the Leitrim area.

Temporary traffic lights are in place for works on the N16 Sligo/ Enniskillen Rd between Manorhamilton and Glenfarne Village until approx. March.

A stop/go system is in place for works on the N4 Sligo/ Dublin Rd between Sligo Town and Collooney until approx Sun 12th Feb.

A stop/go system is in place along the N4 Sligo/Dublin Rd from the Toberbride R/A to approx 1km south of Castlebaldwin Village until mid-March.