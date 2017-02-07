New funding available for enterprise training

Skillnets – the national agency responsible for funding and supporting training networks – has announced details of a new training fund that will support private sector businesses with the growth and competitiveness agenda by addressing their current and future skills needs.

A group of businesses from the same sector or region can collectively apply to establish a Skillnets training network, and draw down funding support for the development and delivery of training. Established training networks enable groups of businesses to work together to determine their own training needs and how, when and where training will be delivered. Participating businesses are of all sizes and the fund is also open to applications from industry federations, industry bodies or enterprise groups.

Skillnets operates under a joint investment model whereby training networks can apply to receive up to 50 per cent of the cost of training from Skillnets, and the remainder of costs are funded in matching contributions from participating businesses in the training network. Skillnets already supports over 60 training networks in a wide range of sectors including life sciences, manufacturing, information technology, food/beverage, financial and agriculture, and mixed sectoral training networks across many regions.

The first closing date for the new funding call is April 3rd, with a second closing date later in the year on October 3rd.

For groups of businesses interested in developing a new training network and applying for the training fund, full details are available on www.skillnets.ie/funding or direct contact can be made with a member of the Skillnets team: funding@skillnets.com / 01-2079630.