Minister Ring announces €1.75m from Dormant Accounts Fund to support social enterprises

Minister of State for Regional Economic Development, Michael Ring T.D., today announced a new round of funding of €1.75 million from the Dormant Accounts Fund to support social enterprises that provide services to, or employment opportunities for, disadvantaged people.

Organisations can apply for funding to cover capital costs and capacity building measures.

Announcing the funding, Minister Ring said, “I am very pleased to announce today that I am making €1.75 million in funding available from the Dormant Accounts Fund to assist social enterprises which support disadvantaged and marginalised communities.

"Social enterprises play an important role in addressing social exclusion and unemployment in Ireland. They provide services that are often not offered on a commercial basis, while creating jobs locally in delivering social services to disadvantaged communities.

"This measure is open to all social enterprises who meet the scheme criteria. I would particularly welcome applications from organisations that have not previously received funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund and from social enterprises providing benefits to rural communities, in support of the Action Plan for Rural Development.”

The Social Enterprise measure under the Dormant Accounts Fund will be managed by Pobal on behalf of the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs. Full details of the measure and the online application process will be available from tomorrow on Pobal’s website, www.pobal.ie.