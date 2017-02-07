€3.95m funding for the construction of 20 houses in Carrick

Minister for Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government, Simon Coveney, has announced €3.95m for the construction of 10 two beds and 10 three Bed units at Summerhill, Carrick on Shannon.

The news has been widely welcomed by the Chair of the Housing SPC Cllr Enda Stenson and Carrick area Cllr Des Guckian.

Fine Gael Senator Frank Feighan told leitrimobserver.ie "Minister Coveney has informed me that his Department will be issuing the Capital Appraisal Approval for this significant housing project in Leitrim.

“Today’s funding is clear evidence that the Government is helping local authorities and developers to plan and build better and more houses for people to live in.

“At the same time, there is a commitment to ensure that the building of houses is to the highest standards and is built in areas where it is needed.”