Today is International Safer Internet Day

Safer Internet Day 2017 is being celebrated globally today, Tuesday, February 7.

Globally, Safer Internet Day is celebrated in over a hundred countries, coordinated by the joint Insafe/INHOPE network, with the support of the European Commission, and national Safer Internet Centres across Europe.

The day offers the opportunity to highlight positive uses of technology and to explore the role we all play in helping to create a better and safer online community. It calls upon young people, parents, carers, teachers, social workers, law enforcement, companies, policymakers, and wider, to join together in helping to create a better internet.

As a result of our collective action Safer Internet Day 2016 reached 2.8 million children and 2.5 million parents!

We hope that you will join with us, and Safer Internet Day supporters across the globe, on Tuesday 7 February 2017 to be the change and unite for a better internet!