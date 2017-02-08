Love is in the air on Dancing with the Stars

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner the theme of this week’s episode is all about love. The contestants will be taking to the floor with their best romantic duets and trying their best to make the judges show them some love!

Only 8 celebrities now remain after we said goodbye to Dr Eva Orsmond and her partner Sean Smullen on Sunday, and previously Hughie Maughan and Emily Barker as well as last’s weeks duo Thalia Heffernan and Curtis Pritchard.

On Sunday our very own Katherine Lynch and Kai Widdrington are hoping to up their score this week with a quickstep routine to ‘You’re the One that I Want’ by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

GAA star Aidan O’Mahony and dance partner Valeria Milova will be doing their best tango to ‘Easy Lover’ by Philip Bailey and Phil Collins.

Aoibhin Garrihy and Vitali Kozmin will be Jiving to ‘Dead Ringer for Love’ by Meatloaf feat. Cher.

The first of the night’s foxtrots will be performed by Dayl Cronin and Ksenia Zsikhotska to the tune of ‘Marvin Gaye’ by Charlie Puth feat. Meghan Trainor

Denise McCormack and her partner Ryan McShane will be performing their American Smooth to ‘Anything Goes’ by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

Des Bishop is back with Giula Dotta and their Paso Doble will be danced to ‘When Love Comes to Town’ by U2 feat. B.B. King.

Des Cahill got his first 7 of the series on Sunday night and he will be cha cha cha’ing with Karen Byrne to ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ by Elton John and Kiki Dee.

The second foxtrot and final dance of the night will come from Teresa Mannion and John Nolan to ‘Somethin’ Stupid’ by Frank and Nancy Sinatra. Meanwhile the pro dancers are busy practising their routine to the current 50 Shades Darker soundtrack hit ‘I Don’t Want to Live Forever’ by Zayn and Taylor Swift.