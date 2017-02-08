Taoiseach to address major Brexit public meeting in Sligo

An Taoiseach, Enda Kenny TD, will address a major public meeting on Brexit for the North West this Friday in Sligo, as part of a series of meetings being organised by the Fine Gael Brexit Response Group, which was established in autumn 2016.

Carrick-on-Shannon hotelier, Joe Dolan of the Bush Hotel and President of the Irish Hotel Federation will also be speaking.

Other speakers include: Fine Gael Sligo Leitrim TD Tony McLoughlin; Fine Gael MEP for the Midlands North West Constituency, Mairead McGuinness; Bernie Butler, MD of Good4U; and Aaron Forde, CEO of Aurivo Co-operative Society Ltd.

Speaking in advance of the Sligo public meeting, An Taoiseach, Enda Kenny TD said: "The implications of Brexit will impact on all of us. I and my colleagues in Government have been intensively promoting Ireland's priorities and special circumstances with partner countries for many months now, and this vital work continues. In addition, Fine Gael is undertaking a series of public meetings around the country in order to listen to the views of local communities. As Co-Chair of the North-South Stream of the Fine Gael Brexit Response Group, Fergus O'Dowd TD, is hosting a number of public meetings in border counties to listen to their unique viewpoint. Our key priorities are clear and involve focusing on the economy and trade; the border and common travel area; Northern Ireland and the Peace Process; as well as the future of the European Union and Ireland's place in it. We will continue to adapt our policies to address new circumstances as they arise and this is your opportunity to have an input at a local level."

Deputy Tony McLoughlin added: “Meetings like this are really important in order to get people talking about Brexit and what it will mean for them. With the guest speakers we have attending the Sligo meeting, we should get a good overview of what Brexit will mean for business and agriculture across the North West. I encourage as many people as possible to attend the meeting and make their views known. If you are unable to attend you can submit your views to brexitresponse@finegael.ie.”