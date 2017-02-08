Get set for a chilly weekend

While temperatures have remained largely mild for Winter there have been periods of colder weather and late this week temperatures will fall again in Co Leitrim and the surrounding areas.

Today - Wednesday

After an icy start cold conditions will continue throughout the day. Although a high of 7C is expected, it will seem much colder. Overnight temperatures will drop to freezing.

The rest of the week

Forecasts suggest that top temperatures on Thursday will only be in the region of 5C.

Overnight temperatures will fall below freezing and ground frost will be a problem so motorists are advised to be cautious early on Friday morning.

Conditions will remain chilly on Friday with a high of just 4C. Winds will make the weather seem even colder and overnight temperatures will drop to -2C.

Again ground frost is expected and icy conditions will continue well into Saturday morning when temperatures will struggle to get about 5C.

Overnight the colder weather will continue with temperatures falling to freezing.

Sunday will show little improvement with a high of just 6C expected and conditions described as sunny but cold.

A frost and ice warning will be in place on Sunday night and into Monday morning as temperatures drop to -1C.

There is some good news, milder weather is set to return early next week with temperatures rising up to double figures once again.