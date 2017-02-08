N4 protest in Dublin today

People will be travelling from the North West to Dublin today to take part in a protest organised by Sligo businessman and President of RAI Anthony Gray.

Mr Gray is calling fora motorway all the from Dublin to Sligo and on to Donegal.

Mr Gray is a co-founder of Revive Northwest, a group in the Northwest of Ireland who are seeking a motorway system to connect Sligo to Dublin and the Northwest to the Southwest.

The action group believes this infrastructure will benefit the industrial and tourism sectors in the Northwest and West of Ireland.

The march is being promoted as positive protest highlighting some of the problems which are restricting growth in the region. It will take place today, February 8 at 3pm outside Leinster House.