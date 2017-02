St. Mary’s Kiltoghert Ballad Group will represent Leitrim in the All Ireland finals of Scór na nÓg which take place in The Waterfront Theatre, Belfast on tomorrow, 11 Feb.

The group includes Elsie Harman, Eleanor Smith, Ríonach NicConmara, Roisín Noone and Ava Brogan.

Best of luck to all five ladies and their mentors Clodagh Flynn, Laura and Claire Crossan.