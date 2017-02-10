Sod turned on €8.4 upgrade works for North Leitrim Regional water supply

Irish Water and Leitrim County Council marked the official start of the upgrade works to the Moneyduff Water Treatment Plant in North Leitrim with the traditional turning of the sod by Minister Damien English this afternoon.

The works are part of an €8.4m investment by Irish Water in the North Leitrim Regional Water Supply Scheme.

Approximately 9,000 people will benefit from the upgrade when the works are completed later this year.