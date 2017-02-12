A message from America for Leitrim people

The Leitrim Observer has highlighted the problems of dumping and littering in recent times and indeed over the last number of years.

In response to this we received the following letter from Ryan Plucknett who lives in Colorado.

Dear Observer

"I am so glad to see this is being brought to the surface and getting some attention.

"We recently purchased a holiday home in Co Leitrim and spent the holidays over there. We where horrified by the amount of trash along the roadsides and the dumping of trash we saw. We even spent a Sunday morning picking up trash along the roadside coming into our village.

"I do not understand the mindset of someone thinking this is acceptable behavior and shows no respect to the environment or for your fellow man kind. The lack of respect is disgraceful and there should be a nationwide campaign to turn this around before the landscape looks like many Central American countries.

"If Costa Rica could find a way to instill pride into there countrymen and maintain such a high standard of keeping their waste in check I think the Irish can to.

"Heavy fines should be placed on people caught dumping and a good watchdog programme placed to catch any illegal dumping. It is going to be very sad for Ireland if this is allowed to continue and will cost billions to the economy in the cost to control and clean up this mess and more in the loss of tourism if the landscape becomes trashed no one will want to come. Word travels very fast in this day and age. Lets get going on this and stop this stupid behavior."