Open viewing of Leitrim home this Saturday

Property buyers will have an opportunity to inspect this prime property as an open viewing of No. 14 Corrabhuille, Killargue will take place this Saturday February 18.

This 4 bedroom detached property (circa 145 sq.m.) comes to the market ready for immediate occupation.

Ideally suited for use as a starter/family home this 2-storey property is situated in the small rural village of Killargue only 8km from the nearest town of Dromahair and only 22km from the larger urban centre of Sligo and the Atlantic ocean.

Accommodation comprises; hallway, living room, study, kitchen/dining room, utility room, toilet, bathroom and 4 bedrooms (1 en-suite).

Viewing strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.

AMV: €59,000.00.

Features

- Located in village centre;

- Ready for immediate occupation.

For more details contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Tel: 00353 71964 5555

Email: Info@ghproperty.com

Web: www.ghproperty.com