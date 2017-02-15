Win tickets to Neven Maguire

Celebrity Chef Neven Maguire will be cooking up his treats amid the opulent surroundings of Kilronan Castle between Ballyfarnon and Keadue on the evening of Wednesday 1st March, 2017 at 8 p.m.

It is all in aid of Ardcarne Community Child Care Services and Cootehall National School. Not only will Neven be showing us how to prepare delicious dishes, there will also be a local food and enterprise exhibition from 7 p.m. where over 30 local food producers and businesses will display their products and show what is available locally.

Tickets cost €20 which includes complimentary wine & canapes. Tickets are currently on sale in Mulveys House of Gifts, Carrick-on-Shannon, Boyle Motor Works (McDonaghs Garage), Surprises/Better Buys, Boyle, Jennys Corner Shop Cootehall, Knockvicar PO or by contacting Kilronan Castle on 071-9618000.

A ticket for this wonderful event would be the ideal gift for Mothers Day.

To win tickets to the event simply answer the question and send your name, address and phone number to leitrimobservercomp@gmail.com

Make sure you put Neven Maguire competition in the subject line.

What is the name of Neven Maguire's restaurant in Blacklion?

The winner will be notified by phone.

Best of luck.