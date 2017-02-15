Can you give blood in Ballinamore today?
Irish Blood Transfusion Service
Please donate blood today.
The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is holding a blood donation clinic in Ballinamore Community Centre this afternoon.
Blood stocks are always very limited and we need to keep levels high to ensure that people can receive life-saving transfusions during operations or following accidents.
The clinic is running from 3pm to 5pm and again from 7pm to 9.30pm.
Remember, the life you save could be that of someone you love.
