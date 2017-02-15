Council supports being provided for Mohill

The Council is currently supporting the town of Mohill is a number of ways. The town was prioritised under the Town and Village Scheme with additional footpath works.

The Lough Rinn rowing facility will continue to be developed and provides the basis for a continued increase in activity to the town.

The Council rates incentivised scheme is available on an ongoing basis to eligible applicants for the reuse of vacant or unused business premises.

The Local Enterprise Office has supported the set-up of the Mohill Business Association early in 2015 following a sustainability/green energy expo in the Canon Donohoe Hall where over 100 people attended in December 2014.

Energy audits with approximately 12 businesses in Mohill were also carried out. The businesses, where interested, were assisted to carry out some of the cost saving measures with a small fund made available through the Local Enterprise Office.

Start Your Own Business courses have been ran in Mohill along with information sessions during enterprise week on energy awareness.

Work is currently ongoing in developing a Sustainable Energy Community in Mohill among businesses, community businesses, etc.

Meetings with this group continue and are now working towards a better energy communities application in February 2017.

Further initiatives include cookery classes for the youth cafe members ie: young people age 8-12 during February 2017, encompassing nutrition and healthy eating, ongoing engagement is happening between LEO and the Arts Office and the Old Convent in Mohill which is being developed as a creative centre.

All of the business supports in relation to one to one meetings, business advice and business training and mentoring are available to businesses in Mohill and the county as a whole.

Online Trading Vouchers Scheme, Micro Finance Ireland loans, etc are open to any eligible business wishing to avail of it.