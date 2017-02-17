Planning framework launch in Sligo

Simon Coveney TD, Minister for Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government, will today, Friday, launch the Northern and Western Regional Consultation on the National Planning Framework 'Ireland 2040 - Our Plan'.

The NPF will provide a strategic planning and development framework for Ireland between now and 2040 and address themes such as an increasing population; additional employment and look to rebuilding community and commercial life in the hearts of towns and cities as well as protect the many qualities of rural communities.

A public consultation is now being undertaken so people can contribute to the Plan and make their views known on how the future growth and development of Ireland should be planned for.