Maurice McCabe should have been honoured and protected says Leitrim Deputy

Leitrim Deputy, Martin Kenny, has accused the Irish Government of failing to protect Garda whistle-blower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

“The Government has failed to protect Sgt Maurice McCabe against the smear campaign unleashed against him. The man had the courage and integrity to stand up against corruption and incompetence and should have been honoured and protected,” he pointed out.

“Instead, he was bullied and isolated within the Gardaí. Vile allegations were made against him with Garda knowledge and, it seems, the collusion of Tusla. All of the allegations have proven false, but that is cold comfort to Maurice McCabe and his family after years of tolerating this maltreatment”.

Deputy Kenny said that the Minister for Justice and the Taoiseach had both failed to explain themselves over the weekend.

“The Minister claims she knew nothing about Tusla’s involvement until she saw it on television on Thursday night,” he noted.

“Meanwhile, Deputy Jim O’Callaghan of Fianna Fáil is telling us that he spoke to the Minister on Wednesday about the allegations concerning Tusla.”

Deputy Kenny said if Deputy O'Callaghan knew the contents of the Prime Time programme “why he did not bring them to the notice of the Dáil, instead of having a quiet word with the Minister?”

Deputy Kenny said that Sinn Féin has no faith in the ability of this administration to deliver truth and justice for Maurice McCabe or in its ability to resolve the wider issues of this controversy.

“Those wider issues include issues in my own constituency which I have raised in the Dáil, with GSOC and with Minister Fitzgerald directly,” said Deputy Kenny.

“Fianna Fáil TDs cannot just shrug their shoulders and wait for a better time to pull down the Government based on their own narrow electoral interests. This matter goes to the heart of the integrity of this Government,” insisted Deputy Kenny.