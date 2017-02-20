Protest in Sligo Wednesday over possible closure of Veterinary Lab

Farming groups from around the North West are expected to attend a protest at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Regional Veterinary Lab in Sligo this Wednesday.

The protest has been organised outside the Regional Veterinary Laboratory in Dunally between 1pm and 3pm on February 22.

The Sligo RVL at Dunally is one of six labs nationwide being reviewed by the Department of Agriculture. One of three options being considered as part of the review is the closure of the labs in Sligo, Kilkenny and Limerick. This would leave farmers in the North West facing a lengthy trip to avail of services if only labs in Athlone, Celbridge or Cork are left open.

An online petition against the closure of the Sligo lab has also been organised. It can be signed here.